Price of commercial LPG cylinder reduced by Rs 91.50; Check rates in metro cities

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 01: Consumers can now heave a sigh of huge relief as the oil marketing companies (OMCs) have slashed the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial use.

According to reports, Oil Marketing Companies have reduced commercial the price of the 19-kg LPG cylinder for commercial use by Rs 91.50, effective from today, September 1, 2022.

According to the report, now a 19 kg commercial Indane gas cylinder will cost Rs 1885 as against the old price of Rs 1976 07. Meanwhile, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1995.50 as against the previous price of Rs 2095.50 in Kolkata. In Mumbai, the price will be Rs 1844 instead of Rs 1936.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 2045 in Chennai as against the previous price of Rs 2141.

The reduction in price will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls, etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

However, there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders as of now. It may be noted that the OMCs announce LPG price changes twice a month, once at the beginning of the month and once during the middle of the month.

Check the latest price now in major metropolitan cities:

Delhi: Rs 1885.00

Kolkata: Rs 1995.50

Mumbai: Rs 1844.00

Chennai: Rs 2045.00