Pretending to be a Hindu, Taufiq Alam marries Julie Kumari, then forces her to convert to Islam

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, Nov 20: A Hindu woman in Bihar has filed a complaint against a Muslim man, who is currently in Gulf, of trapping her in love with false identity, and forcing her to convert to Islam after marriage.

Hindu woman Julie Kumari, a vegetable seller in Katihar, in a complaint filed with Superintendent of Police Katihar, claimed that he met the man called Taufiq Alam through Facebook in 2015. Pretending to be a Hindu man named Raj Rajput, he got friendly with her by chatting on the social media platform. Numbers got exchanged and they got engaged in 2015, according to a report in OpIndia.

"In 2015, talks with the accused started through Facebook. He had created an ID in the name of Raj Rajput on Facebook. He also told me his name was Raj. The numbers were exchanged and the conversation began. Then he also came to meet me. Raj said his father's name is Amit Singh. He lives in Delhi with his family. We got engaged in 2016. No one from his family came then. Later, we got married in court," the website quoted her as saying in the complaint.

His Real Face Revealed

Once they tied the knot, he took her to his sister's house in Supaul. Soon or later, she realised that he was not a Hindu and he had a 11-year-old daughter from his previous marriage.

"After marriage, he took me to his sister's house in Supaul. He didn't let me out of the house. Initially, I found her sister's diet strange. When I told Raj, he said there was nothing like that. Then I started to understand that Raj is not a Hindu. After some time, I came to know from the people around that Raj's real name is Taufiq Alam,"

On questioning him why he cheated on her, Alam threatened her to stay silent failing which he would kill her. "After some time, Taufiq started pressurizing me to change my religion and started assaulting me. He refused my Hindu way of worship. He asked me to offer Namaz. He started asking me to dress just like Muslim women," she added.

Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 14:45 [IST]