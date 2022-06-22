Presidential Polls: Naveen Patnaik urges all Odisha MLAs to support Draupadi Murmu

Draupadi Murmu spent her life serving the downtrodden, confident she will be a great President: PM Modi

Bhubaneswar, Jun 22: BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to all members of the Odisha Assembly to support NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential election, describing her as the daughter of the state.

His appeal came a day after the BJP-led NDA announced Murmu's name as its Presidential candidate for the July 18 poll.

Patnaik, who is currently on a tour to Italy, tweeted: "Appeal all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across the party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of #Odisha- Smt #DraupadiMurmu to the country's highest office."

The ruling BJD has 114 MLAs in the House of 147 members in the Assembly while the BJP has 22 lawmakers followed by nine of the Congress and one of the CPI(M). There is an Independent member too.

Patnaik on Tuesday expressed happiness over the nomination of Murmu as the NDA's presidential nominee. He said it was a proud moment for the people of the state.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022