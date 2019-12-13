Political vacuum in J&K to end soon: Murmu

Jammu, Dec 13: The political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir will not remain for long, Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu said here.

He said that militancy is under control but called for constructive efforts to bring complete peace to the region.

"I am again and again saying that this is Union Territory with legislature and one day there will be election. So the political vacuum will not remain (for long)," Murmu said at a function.

He said elimination of militancy requires a lot of effort, and not just by force. "We need constructive participation from all quarters, including businessmen and politicians, and need to educate the people about the benefits of peace...I am hopeful that it will be done," he said.

He said his administration is going to implement the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments in Jammu and Kashmir and "we are giving more powers to the panchayats to strengthen them".

"The urban local bodies elections were held recently after 2005 and the panchayat polls after 2011. we are giving power to these grass-root level democratic institutions to strengthen them. We are implementing the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments, he said.

Inviting investments in Jammu and Kashmir, Murmu said there is a requirement of one million jobs and it is obvious that the government cannot create such a huge number.

"The government is making efforts to bring in investment and it will help generate jobs for the local youth," he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has a huge potential to generate 20,000 MW of power.

"There was some delay but the administration has now speeded up the work to tap the potential," he said.