Police constable dead as pro-anti citizenship law protesters clash in northeast Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: Clashes erupted in Northeast Delhi's Maujpur area for the second consecutive day as the pro and anti citizenship law protesters pelted stones at each other. Police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

A head constable has been killed in the incident. One police constable was brought dead while a DCP suffered head injuries. He has been shifted to hospital.

Incidents of stone pelting and arson were reported near Maujpur Metro Station where some vehicles were set on fire. At least two vehicles and a dire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur. The injured persons have been shifted to the GTB hospital.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile Section 144 has been imposed in northeast Delhi. Traffic movement has been closed on Signature Bridge due to the demonstration. Two cars and the front portion of a petrol bunk have also been burnt down.

On Sunday, clashes broke out at the same area soon after Delhi BJP leader, Kapil Mishra gathered along with the pro- citizenship law supporters. At least 500 people have been staging a sit in from Saturday o the road outside the Jaffrabad Metro Station. "We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared. Get the Jafrabad and Chandbagh road cleared," Mishra said in a tweet.