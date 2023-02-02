PoK’s so-called President flies out as people starve, take to streets in protest

Reaping what was sown: Pakistan saw rise in terror attacks, most of them by TTP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

There has been a severe fund crisis and wheat shortage in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan. The federal government which has been repeatedly urged to release funds has not done so, which has the people up in arms

New Delhi, Feb 02: The food crisis is worsening in Pakistan and people in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Pol) and Gilgit-Baltistan have taken to the streets in protest.

A report in the Times of Israel said that the people are protesting against the food shortage, sharply rising inflation and unemployment.

The people are watching with despair the failure of the leadership in tiding over the crisis at all levels. The despair of the people of PoK is that their so-called President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry flew out, amidst angry protests. He is on a two week visit to Turkey, United Kingdom and Belgium. No report states what the urgency is to fly out when PoK is facing such a crisis and the citizens are out crying in anger.

The people have also been protesting the looting in the name of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Those protesting say that in the name of this corridor, the Pakistan Army has been usurping mineral mines and grabbing land.

The Times of Israel report also says that in Gilgit-Baltistan, the people have been protesting sharply against the local administration accusing them of land grabbing. The Army has however been quick to clampdown on the protesters who are fighting tooth and nail to protect their land. While clashes have become common, the people are also accusing the Army of trying to convert their area into a religious hotbed.

The condition in Gilgit-Baltistan is worsening by the day. The region has lost its political and constitutional identity in the past seven decades, a report in the Voice of Vienna said.

The people of the region have been urging the federal government for funds amidst a raging financial crisis.

A Dawn report said that the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah while highlighting the financial crisis in the region, urged the federal government to release funds urgently.

The federal government has not released the annual financial development grant for Gilgit-Baltistan. The region depends on this grant of the federal government, the Dawn said while quoting sources.

In addition to a financial crisis, the region is also facing a severe shortage of wheat. Due to an increase in the prices of wheat across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan, the government purchased less wheat, which in turn resulted in shortage. The region needs additional funds from the federal government to purchase the required wheat for the people of the region.

About PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan:

PoK or Pakistan occupied Kashmir, refers to the region in Jammu and Kashmir which is under the illegal control of Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947. Gilgit-Baltistan is a region in Pakistan located in the northern part of the country. It was historically a princely state before it became a part of Pakistan. It borders the region of Jammu and Kashmir to the south and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the west, and is situated in the northernmost part of a larger section of Jammu and Kashmir.

Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 10:00 [IST]