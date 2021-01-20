YouTube
    PM releases financial assistance of Rs 2,691 crore to 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP

    New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) via video conferencing.

    Union Rural Development Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh were also present on the occasion. The assistance includes release of first instalment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second instalment to 80 thousand beneficiaries who have already availed first instalment of assistance under PMAY-G.

    Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin:

    Prime Minister gave the clarion call of "Housing for All by 2022", for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on 20th November, 2016. So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100% grant of Rs.1.20 lakh (in plain areas) and Rs. 1.30 lakh (in Hilly States/North Eastern States/Difficult areas/UT of J&K and Ladakh/IAP/LWE districts).

    The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding. The scheme has provisions for convergence with other schemes of Government of India and State/UTs for providing LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, electricity connection, access to safe drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission , etc.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 12:30 [IST]
