PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day.

The prime minister will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion. Modi also greeted people and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country.

India is commemorating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.

"Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy among the people of the country. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.