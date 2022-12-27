PM Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi meets with accident in Mysuru

Bus carrying AP Sabarimala pilgrims met with accident in Kerala; at least 22 injured

Mysuru, Dec 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi has reportedly met with an accident in Mysuru in Karnataka.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Mysuru near an area called Kadkolla around 1.30 pm.

Prahlad Modi is out of danger and he is admitted to JSS Hospital along with four others when their Mercedez Benz hit a divider. They were moving between Mysuru to Chamarajanagar and Bandipur.

PM Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and his family members met with an Accident in Mysuru ,when their car hit road divider.Prahlad Modi,his son,daughter in law and grandson suffered minor injuries ,all admitted in a Private Hospital in #Mysuru pic.twitter.com/9mUs3HH4tx — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) December 27, 2022

Prahlad Modi, his son Mehul Modi, daughter-in-law, grandson Menath Mehul Modi and their driver Sathayanarayan have been injured.

PM @narendramodi's brother Prahlad Modi met with an accident near Kadakola. The car hit a road divider injuring 5 people. He was shifted to nearest hospital and now out of danger. pic.twitter.com/w6dico8dd1 — AISHVARYA JAIN (@aishvaryjain) December 27, 2022

Photos and visuals from the site show the front portion of the car has been damaged badly.

As per the police, the injuries are said to be "minor" in nature. Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.