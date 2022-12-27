YouTube
    PM Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi meets with accident in Mysuru

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mysuru, Dec 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi has reportedly met with an accident in Mysuru in Karnataka.

    The incident occurred on the outskirts of Mysuru near an area called Kadkolla around 1.30 pm.

    PM Narendra Modis brother Prahlad Modi meets with accident in Mysuru

    Prahlad Modi is out of danger and he is admitted to JSS Hospital along with four others when their Mercedez Benz hit a divider. They were moving between Mysuru to Chamarajanagar and Bandipur.

    Prahlad Modi, his son Mehul Modi, daughter-in-law, grandson Menath Mehul Modi and their driver Sathayanarayan have been injured.

    Photos and visuals from the site show the front portion of the car has been damaged badly.

    As per the police, the injuries are said to be "minor" in nature. Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.

    X