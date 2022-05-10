YouTube
    PM mourns death of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: Paying tributes to renowned santoor player and music composer Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the cultural world is poorer with the musician's demise.

    Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma
    File Photo of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma

    Sharma popularised santoor at the global level, and his music will continue to enthral the coming generations, PM Modi tweeted.

    The classical musician died in Mumbai on Tuesday morning following a heart attack. He was 84.

    "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 16:19 [IST]
