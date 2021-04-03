PM Modi vs Mamata in Varanasi in 2024? Here's what Prime Minister has to say

Didi is looking for a 2nd seat, it is certain that Mamata is losing Nandigram: JP Nadda

Kolkata, Apr 03: Will West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections? The buzz is fast spreading in line with perceptions of Banerjee's national ambitions.

If Mamata Banerjee wins this election, she will emerge as the most powerful leader in the weakened national Opposition that has mostly been rudderless over the last several years.

The Mamata vs Modi face-off in Varanasi in 2024 buzz did not just flooded social media, but reaction from prime minister Narendra Modi and TMC has only boosted the thought.

"Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn't arise. @narendramodi Ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB [West Bengal]. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi," the TMC tweeted sparking off the debate.

Referring to TMC' claim that Banerjee might contest elections from his Lok Sabha seat Varanasi in 2024, Modi mocked the TMC boss, saying this proves that Didi has accepted her defeat.

"Didi is now looking for a place for herself outside Bengal. The people of Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh are as large-hearted as the people of Bengal. They won't call her an outsider," he said sarcastically.

"People of Varanasi are as kind-hearted as the people of Bengal. But you (Mamata Banerjee) will meet so many people with vermillion and 'choti'."

"'Jai Shri Ram' slogan irritates you, but you will have to hear 'Har Har Mahadev' every 2 minutes. What will you do then?" he asked.