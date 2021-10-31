YouTube
    PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on Nov 5, to unveil statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on 5th November. He will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple and will inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya. The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods.

    PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on Nov 5, to unveil statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya

    The release by PMO read, "The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods. The entire reconstruction work has been undertaken under the guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project."

    To mark this historic occasion, BJP has planned a nationwide programme and has invited sadhus, devotees and common man at four Dhams, twelve Jyotirlingas and prominent temples (87) established all across the country along the route taken by Shri Adi Shankaracharya during his travels.

    Placement of LEDs/Big screens at all these places would be done to facilitate the public viewing of the PM's programme.

    kedarnath kedarnath temple narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 14:03 [IST]
