PM Modi to participate in two sessions at the G7 summit today

New Delhi, Jun 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Munich yesterday on a two-day visit to Germany during which he will attend the G7 summit.

Modi is expected to particpate in two sessions today that will focus on issues concerning environment, energy, climate, food security, counter-terrorism, health, gender equality and democracy.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

The leaders of the world's seven richest countries are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.

Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7.

In his remarks ahead of his departure, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.

Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 17:30 [IST]