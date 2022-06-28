PM Modi's gifts to G7 leaders reflect India's rich heritage | Photos
New Delhi, Jun 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who concluded his visit to Germany on Tuesday, presented gifts to leaders of G7 Summit.
"Interacted with several world leaders & participated in a memorable community program in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being & prosperity", tweets PM.
PM Modi gifted Black Pottery pieces from Nizamabad, UP to Japan PM Fumio Kishida.
The Pottery uses a special technique to bring out black colours- while the pottery is inside the oven, it is ensured that there is no scope for oxygen to enter the oven & heat level remains high.
PM Modi gifted Black Pottery pieces from Nizamabad, UP to Japan PM Fumio Kishida— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
The Pottery uses a special technique to bring out black colours- while the pottery is inside the oven, it is ensured that there is no scope for oxygen to enter the oven & heat level remains high pic.twitter.com/CWy1DrITWK
PM Modi gifted a Nandi bull-themed Dokra art from Chhattisgarh to Argentina's President Alberto Fernndez
This particular art-piece is a figure of Nandi, The Meditative Bull. Dokra Art is non-ferrous metal casting art using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used
PM Modi gifted Dokra Art with Ramayana Theme from Chattisgarh to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
Dokra Art is non–ferrous metal casting art using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used pic.twitter.com/g3kc1TzrxH
According to Hindu mythology Nandi is considered as the vehicle (mount) of Lord Shiva, the lord of destruction
PM Modi gifted Nandi-themed Dokra Art from Chattisgarh to Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
This particular art-piece is a figure of ‘Nandi –The Meditative Bull’. According to Hindu mythology Nandi is considered as the vehicle (mount) of Lord Shiva, the lord of destruction pic.twitter.com/nzGnzbbmBi
PM gifted Gulabi Meenakari brooch and cufflink set from Varanasi, UP to US President Joe Biden
These cufflinks were prepared for the President with a matching brooch for the First Lady. Gulabi Meenakari is a GI-tagged art form.
PM gifted Gulabi Meenakari brooch and cufflink set from Varanasi, UP to US President Joe Biden— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
These cufflinks were prepared for the President with a matching brooch for the First Lady. Gulabi Meenakari is a GI-tagged art form. pic.twitter.com/bIzujEktLd
PM Modi gifted Platinum painted hand painted Tea Set from Bulandhshahr, UP to UK PM Boris Johnson
The crockery is outlined with platinum metal paint in honour of Queen's platinum jubilee being celebrated this year. Embossed outlines are laid on manually with Mehndi cone work
PM Modi gifted Platinum painted hand painted Tea Set from Bulandhshahr, UP to UK PM Boris Johnson— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
The crockery is outlined with platinum metal paint in honour of Queen’s platinum jubilee being celebrated this year. Embossed outlines are laid on manually with Mehndi cone work pic.twitter.com/2s5Q1OZTIj
PM gifted Itr bottles in a zardozi box from Lucknow, UP to France President Emmanuel Macron
The Zari Zardozi box has been hand embroidered on khadi silk & satin tissue in colours of the French National Flag. The motifs are traditional Indo-Persian, lotus flowers hand embroidere
PM gifted Itr bottles in a zardozi box from Lucknow, UP to France President Emmanuel Macron— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
The Zari Zardozi box has been hand embroidered on khadi silk & satin tissue in colours of the French National Flag. The motifs are traditional Indo-Persian, lotus flowers hand embroidered pic.twitter.com/clJeqBX3ni
PM Modi gifted a Marble Inlay table top from Agra, UP to Italian PM Mario Draghi
Pietra dura or Marble inlay has its origins in Opus sectile, form of pietra dura popularised in medieval Roman world where materials were cut & inlaid into walls &floors to make a picture or pattern
PM gifted Metal Marodi carving matka from Moradabad, UP to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
This nickel coated, hand engraved brass vessel is a masterpiece from District Moradabad, which is also known as the Peetal Nagari or “brass city” of Uttar Pradesh, India pic.twitter.com/ZRssJAs4Tj
PM Modi gifted Moonj baskets and cotton durries from Sitapur, UP to Senegal President Macky Sall
In Senegal, tradition of hand weaving is passed down from mother to daughter, adding to its importance as a vehicle for cultural expression &family livelihood, driven by strong women
PM Modi gifted Moonj baskets and cotton durries from Sitapur, UP to Senegal President Macky Sall— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
In Senegal, tradition of hand weaving is passed down from mother to daughter, adding to its importance as a vehicle for cultural expression &family livelihood, driven by strong women pic.twitter.com/pj5Ay0u7Td
PM Modi gifted an Indian hand knitted silk carpet from Kashmir to Canada PM Justin Trudeau
The hand knitted silk carpets are famous all over the world for their softness. A Kashmiri Silk carpet is known for its beauty, perfectness, lushness, luxury & dedicated craftsmanship
"Narendra Modi"
PM Modi gifted an Indian hand knitted silk carpet from Kashmir to Canada PM Justin Trudeau— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
The hand knitted silk carpets are famous all over the world for their softness. A Kashmiri Silk carpet is known for its beauty, perfectness, lushness, luxury & dedicated craftsmanship pic.twitter.com/OImLYYG6p6