PM Modi's gifts to G7 leaders reflect India's rich heritage | Photos

India

New Delhi, Jun 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who concluded his visit to Germany on Tuesday, presented gifts to leaders of G7 Summit.

"Interacted with several world leaders & participated in a memorable community program in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being & prosperity", tweets PM.

PM Modi gifted Black Pottery pieces from Nizamabad, UP to Japan PM Fumio Kishida.

The Pottery uses a special technique to bring out black colours- while the pottery is inside the oven, it is ensured that there is no scope for oxygen to enter the oven & heat level remains high.

PM Modi gifted a Nandi bull-themed Dokra art from Chhattisgarh to Argentina's President Alberto Fernndez

This particular art-piece is a figure of Nandi, The Meditative Bull. Dokra Art is non-ferrous metal casting art using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used

According to Hindu mythology Nandi is considered as the vehicle (mount) of Lord Shiva, the lord of destruction

PM gifted Gulabi Meenakari brooch and cufflink set from Varanasi, UP to US President Joe Biden

These cufflinks were prepared for the President with a matching brooch for the First Lady. Gulabi Meenakari is a GI-tagged art form.

PM Modi gifted Platinum painted hand painted Tea Set from Bulandhshahr, UP to UK PM Boris Johnson

The crockery is outlined with platinum metal paint in honour of Queen's platinum jubilee being celebrated this year. Embossed outlines are laid on manually with Mehndi cone work

PM gifted Itr bottles in a zardozi box from Lucknow, UP to France President Emmanuel Macron

The Zari Zardozi box has been hand embroidered on khadi silk & satin tissue in colours of the French National Flag. The motifs are traditional Indo-Persian, lotus flowers hand embroidere

PM Modi gifted a Marble Inlay table top from Agra, UP to Italian PM Mario Draghi

Pietra dura or Marble inlay has its origins in Opus sectile, form of pietra dura popularised in medieval Roman world where materials were cut & inlaid into walls &floors to make a picture or pattern

PM Modi gifted Moonj baskets and cotton durries from Sitapur, UP to Senegal President Macky Sall

In Senegal, tradition of hand weaving is passed down from mother to daughter, adding to its importance as a vehicle for cultural expression &family livelihood, driven by strong women

PM Modi gifted an Indian hand knitted silk carpet from Kashmir to Canada PM Justin Trudeau

The hand knitted silk carpets are famous all over the world for their softness. A Kashmiri Silk carpet is known for its beauty, perfectness, lushness, luxury & dedicated craftsmanship

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 11:58 [IST]