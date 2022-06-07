YouTube
    PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project on June 20

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jun 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project on 20th of June. The 15,000- crore rupee project will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs through a Rail-based rapid transit system.

    Representational Image

    Dubbed as India's most integrated Rail project, it is likely to be completed by 2026.

    The network will span over 148 kilometres with 57 stations across four corridors in six directions of Bengaluru, which includes Kengeri on Mysuru side, Chikkabanavara on Tumkuru side, Rajanakunte on Doddaballapura side, Devanahalli on Kolar side and Whitefield on Bangarpet side.

    The Prime Minister will also participate in the International Day of Yoga on 21st of June to be held in Mysuru.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bengaluru suburban

