PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,800 cr in Varanasi today

New Delhi, July 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Thursday, during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crore focussed on improving infrastructure and enhancing ease of living.

At around 2:00 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen' at LT College, Varanasi, which has a capacity of cooking mid-day meals for around one lakh students.

At around 2:45 pm, Prime Minister Modi will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre- Rudraksh- where he will inaugurate 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Shiksha Samagam is being organized by the Union Education Ministry from 7th to 9th July. It will provide a platform for eminent academicians, policymakers, and academic leaders to deliberate and share their experiences and discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the conference.

The key highlight of the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam will be the adoption of the Varanasi Declaration on Higher Education which will showcase India's extended vision and a renewed commitment to help achieve the goals of higher education system.

Thereafter, at around 4 pm, the prime minister will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore, it said.

Some of the projects to be inaugurated today include various initiatives under Smart City Mission, conversion of diesel and petrol engines of 500 boats into CNG, tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat, construction of houses for EWS, and other road and infrastructure projects.

Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 10:08 [IST]