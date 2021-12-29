YouTube
    PM Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a council of ministers meeting today. The meeting is expected to start at 4 pm on Wednesday, as reported by Hindustan Times. Although there has not been any confirmation about the same from the government.

    According to the reports, Omicron and upcoming assembly polls are likely to be the top agenda of the meeting. The meeting is expected to be attended by all ministers and among the things that are expected to be discussed include next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

    PM Modi had taken stock of the pandemic situation in a high-level meeting called last Thursday where he asked officials to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness amid the Omicron spread.

    India has identified 653 cases of the Omicron variant across 21 states and union territories (UTs) so far, out of which 186 people have recovered or migrated, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 9:23 [IST]
