YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to address election meeting at Dharapuram in TN on March 30

    By
    |

    Coimbatore, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting on March 30 at Dharapuram from where BJP State unit president L Murugan is contesting the April 6 assembly elections, party sources said on Tuesday.

    PM Modi to address election meeting at Dharapuram in TN on March 30

    Modi, who launched the party campaign here on February 25, is expected to arrive at the city airport at 10.20 AM and leave by helicopter for Dharapuram in Tirupur district, the sources said.

    After the meeting, the prime minister will return to the city around 2.20 PM and leave for Chennai.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X