PM Modi lauds Persons of Indian Origin's contribution to policy, geo-politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)for their contribution to geo-politics and policies in their country of residence. He was speaking at the first PIO Parliamentarian Conference in New Delhi.

At the outset, PM Modi said, "No matter where they are, I can imagine how happy your ancestors must be on seeing you all here."

He said, "When there is news about how you all are influencing the geo-politics of where you live & how you are making policies, we feel proud."

"If I talk about politics, I can see that there is a mini world Parliament of Indian origin is sitting in front of me, he said.

PM Modi said, "Today, bodies like the World Bank, IMF & Moody's are looking at India in a very positive way."

He further said that keeping in mind the needs of the 21st century, the government is increasing the investment in technology, transportation.

Earlier, Raj Loomba, Member of the House of Lords, UK, said, "India is changing very fast & people overseas are recognising it. If we give chance to NDA to fulfill their programmes, India would be much better. In the previous govt, every day there was a scam, but in this govt, I haven't heard of any."

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, New Zealand MP, " This (PIO Parliamentary Conference) is a great opportunity. Everyone is looking up to India for their support. India has a huge influence on International politics:

As per Ministry of External Affairs report, there are approximately 30.8 million Indian diaspora residing outside India. India has the largest diaspora population in the world with over 15.6 million according to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Non-resident Indian and person of Indian origin (NRI-PIO), also called Overseas Indians or Indian Diaspora, are people of Indian birth or descent who live outside the Republic of India.

Since 2003, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (Overseas Indians' Day) sponsored by Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs, is celebrated in India on 9 January each year, to "mark the contributions of the Overseas Indian community in the development of India". The day commemorates the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in India from South Africa, and during a three-day convention held around the day, a forum for issues concerning the Indian diaspora is held and the annual Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are bestowed.

OneIndia News