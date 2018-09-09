PM Modi sounds poll bugle for 2019 with 'Ajay Bharat Atal BJP' slogan

New Delhi, Sep 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sounded poll bugle 2019 Lok Sabha elections at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting held in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister gave the slogan of 'Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP', highlighting his party's commitment to its core values and the country's progress and forward march under its rule.

Addressing the BJP national executive meet, Modi also paid rich tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through his slogan.

The new slogan, 'Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP', means an India which is victorious and cannot be subjugated by anyone and a party which is committed to its principles, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said briefing the media about Modi's speech in the closed-door meeting.

Taking a dig at efforts by opposition parties to stitch together a grand alliance against the BJP, Modi said, "People who do not see eye to eye are thinking of a grand alliance. It is vindication of our work."

He said that no one, not even smaller parties, was ready to accept the leadership of the Congress in such an alliance.

Describing his vision for the country, the prime minister said, "I want the country to be affluent, but its bedrock should be simplicity."