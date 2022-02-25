PM Modi sensitises President Putin on safety of Indians in Ukraine

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

Prime Minister also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 8:22 [IST]