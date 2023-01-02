PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ earns Rs 33.61 crores, almost five times more than it spends on ads

India

oi-Deepika S

'Mann Ki Baat' also provides every citizen the opportunity to connect, suggest, and become part of participatory governance through the prime minister's radio address.

New Delhi, Jan 02: In a big boost to radio, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' has earned more revenue than the total expenditure incurred so far in promoting it.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is broadcast at 11 am on the last Sunday of each month through various channels of the All India Radio and Doordarshan. The programme started by PM Modi in 2014 not only has a huge fan following but brought back the focus of people to the national broadcaster 'All India Radio (AIR)'.

As per information revealed by RTI activist, Vivek Pandey, 'Mann Ki Baat' programme raised almost five times in revenue than the amount spent on advertising and promotions for this show. Now, 'Mann Ki Baat' has earned Rs 33.16 crores in revenues ever since 2014, while only around Rs 7.29 cores were spent on the promotion.

#RTI has revealed that PM Narendra Modi's #MannKiBaat program earned more revenue than the total expenditure incurred so far in promoting it. In which from 2014 to 2022, 5.88 crores were spent on this, whereas 33 crores 16 lakhs revenue has been earned till oct 2022#NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/UPrI6mh1dn — Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) January 1, 2023

He received a response from the Office of the Additional Director General about the year-on-year gross revenue generated by 'Mann Ki Baat' from 2014 to October 2022. And another RTI response about the expenditure on promotions and advertising of the programme from the Central Bureau of Communication of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The document also revealed that there has been zero expenditure on any kind of promotion in print media, television, radio, and on digital media in the last three years.

This programme is also broadcast by approximately 91 private satellite TV channels on Cable and DTH platforms across the country, he said.

According to data shared by the ministry in its reply, the programme fetched Rs 1.16 crore as revenue in 2014-15, Rs 2.81 crore in 2015-16, over Rs 5.14 crore in 2016-17, and over Rs 10.64 crore in 2017-18.

It generated Rs 7.47 crore revenue in 2018-19, Rs 2.56 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 1.02 crore in 2020-21.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is broadcast at 11 am on the last Sunday of each month through various channels of the All India Radio and Doordarshan.

The programme also provides every citizen the opportunity to connect, suggest, and become part of participatory governance through the prime minister's radio address.