YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi pays tributes to Veer Savarkar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

    PM Modi pays tributes to Veer Savarkar

    In a tweet, PM Modi hailed him as a great freedom fighter who, he said, was an epitome of sacrifice and resolve, PTI reported.

    His life dedicated to serving the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for the countrymen, the prime minister said.

    A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Veer Savarkar died in 1966.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    (PTI)

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X