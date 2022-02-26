For Quick Alerts
PM Modi pays tributes to Veer Savarkar
New Delhi, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.
In a tweet, PM Modi hailed him as a great freedom fighter who, he said, was an epitome of sacrifice and resolve, PTI reported.
His life dedicated to serving the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for the countrymen, the prime minister said.
A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Veer Savarkar died in 1966.
(PTI)
Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:56 [IST]