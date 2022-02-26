PM Modi pays tributes to Veer Savarkar

This budget suggests 7 steps to make farmers modern & smart: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

In a tweet, PM Modi hailed him as a great freedom fighter who, he said, was an epitome of sacrifice and resolve, PTI reported.

His life dedicated to serving the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for the countrymen, the prime minister said.

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Veer Savarkar died in 1966.

(PTI)

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:56 [IST]