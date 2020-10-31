PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

How Indira came out of Nehru’s shadow to rule India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary through a tweet.

"Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

Indira Gandhi is considered to be one of the most successful prime ministers of the country.

Gandhi served as the prime minister of India for three consecutive terms between 1966 to 1977 and a fourth term in 1980-1984.

Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

The prime minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well.

"On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday said it would observe October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and death anniversary of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi -- as 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas'.

Party's state leaders and activists will hold 'satyagraha' between 10 am and 4 pm at district headquarters to protest against the farm laws brought forth by the Narendra Modi government.

"During the 'satyagraha', party leaders will highlight the special contribution of independent India's first union home minister Sardar Patel to the farmers' cause and their rights, particularly in the context of Bardoli farmers movement and how the Modi government is blatantly attacking what the Sardar fought for, as also undoing the 'Green Revolution' ushered in by then prime minister Indira Gandhi that made India self-sufficient in food," said AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.