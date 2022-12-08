YouTube
    PM Modi 'overcome with emotion' as saffron wave sweeps Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked his home state Gujarat and said he is "overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results" in the assembly election.

    Taking to micro-blogging platform, PM Modi said,"Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti.''

    PM Modi overcome with emotion as saffron wave sweeps Gujarat

    The Prime Minister also lauded party workers in the state, saying each of them is a champion.

    ''To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party,'' he tweeted.

    Reacting to the verdict in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress has wrested power from the BJP, he thanked voters of the hill state for their affection and support to the BJP.

    "I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the affection and support for the BJP. We will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people's issues in the times to come. @BJP4Himachal," the PM added.

    BJP bags historic win, set to beat own record

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to have a historic victory in Gujarat with around 156 assembly seats and Congress reducing to merely around 17 seats. BJP is also going to create a record-breaking seventh term in the state of Gujarat, while Himachal Pradesh is set to go the Congress way amid witnessing a seesaw contest between the grand old party and the ruling saffron party in the midway.

    narendra modi gujarat assembly elections 2022 himachal pradesh assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 18:27 [IST]
