PM Modi meets NEC Corporation Chairman in Tokyo, highlights investment opportunities

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nobuhiro Endo, the Chairman of NEC Corporation.

During the meeting, Endo spoke about the opportunities India is areas such as smart cities, emerging technologies and an innovative effort to encourage learning of Japanese in India.

The PM highlighted India's reform trajectory and spoke about opportunities in areas such as digital learning, FinTech, infra and logistics networks.

PM Modi on Monday arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

PM @narendramodi highlighted India's reform trajectory. He talked about opportunities in areas such as digital learning, FinTech, infra and logistics networks. pic.twitter.com/iFNW3L6BLc — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 23, 2022

"Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," PM Modi tweeted in both Japanese and English.

"Ohayō, Tokyo! PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm welcome in Tokyo on what is his fifth visit to Japan in the last 8 years," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with children outside the hotel in Tokyo. He also saw the drawing of a young girl and signed an autograph for her during his interaction with the children.

He then interacted with a boy who was waiting for him with a drawing of the tricolour. Prime Minister Modi asked him from where he learnt Hindi and praised him for his fluency in the language.

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:26 [IST]