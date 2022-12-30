The life of Heeraben Modi: Source of PM Modi’s inspiration and her early struggles

PM Modi may join development works in West Bengal via video-conferencing

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 30: A host of development programmes, including a Namami Gange meeting and the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, scheduled to be attended in West Bengal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will be held as per plan, and he may participate via video-conferencing, officials said,as reported by news agency PTI.

Modi has left for Ahmedabad following the death of his mother Hiraben to attend her last rites. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99, the hospital said.

Development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore are scheduled to be launched by the prime minister in West Bengal.

A Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri is also planned to be flagged off.

Since the launch of the Vande Bharat Express trains in 2019, this will be the seventh Vande Bharat Express overall and the first in eastern India. Vande Bharat trains currently travel on six routes linking Delhi to Varanasi (UP), Ambala/Una (Himachal Pradesh), and Katra (Jammu and Kashmir). Chennai-Mysuru, Mumbai-Gandhinagar and Bilaspur-Nagpur are the other three routes.