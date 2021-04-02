PM Modi lists out 7 sins by LDF, UDF, says Aiyappa devotees were welcomed with lathis, not flowers

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pathanamthitta, Apr 02: There are times in history of society when people speak in one voice against tyranny, mis- governance and oppression. People in these moments convey a very clear message to those in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Pathanamthitta, Kerala

Under the leadership of Loknayak JP Narayan, we saw a glimpse of this during the anti- corruption & anti-emergency movement in the 1970s. People from different ideologies united to remove dictatorship & corruption and protect our Constitution

I'm seeing a similar spirit in Kerala today. The people of Kerala are seeing the development agenda of the BJP and NDA. They relate with our programs and policies.

People of Kerala are seeing that BJP stands for bringing progressive and educated people in politics. The active presence of a respected professional like metroman E Sreedharan has been a game changer.

UDF and LDF have committed their own 7 deadly sins in Kerala.

Felt pride and arrogance - they feel they can never be defeated and this has disconnected

Greed for money - Solar scam, dollar scam, land scam, gold scam, bribery scam, excise scam - the list is endless. Both alliances have looted from every sector.

Wrath towards people - I fail to understand which govt will shower lathis on innocent devotees! Which govt will repeatedly attack its own citizens!?

Envy or jealousy - UDF & LDF are jealous of each other and want to beat each other in committing all wrongs.

Lust for power - This makes them form alliances with communal, criminal and regressive elements of the society. What was the stand of the Muslim League on Triple Talaq? What are the social policies of the SDPI and PFI? Can their regressive policies be supported! No!

Promoting dynasty politics - In both alliances, there's a craze to further dynasty rule. Everything else is a side issue. We've also seen how children of big leaders are behaving. The case of son of top LDF leader is well known and his antics are common knowledge.

Laziness in working - When making money, promoting dynasty and doing votebank politics is a priority, governance naturally takes a backseat. UDF and LDF have brought a govt paralysis in Kerala. It is time to free Kerala from alliances who have these political scenes.

them from the roots.

We in NDA are coming to you with forward looking development agenda that puts Kerala on FAST route to progress. My vision for FAST includes: F for Fisheries & Fertilisers, A for Agriculture & Ayurveda, S for Skill development & social empowerment, T for Tourism & technology.

In this year's budget, many economic corridors have been announced and this includes extensive highway work in Kerala as part of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Corridor.

Phase-II of the Kochi metro will receive adequate central funding. A fishing harbour will come up in Kochi. The warm-hearted nature has got people from all over the world to this state. Tourists came, but there was no vision from the govt to support tourism.

NDA's track record in tourism sector shows that our alliance alone can help this sector grow. For Kerala, we want to focus on different aspects of tourism. There are opportunities in health, spiritual and cruise tourism.

Access to drinking water is a problem in Kerala. Only 25% of Kerala households had tap water supply before we started the Jal Jeevan Mission. Since it began, almost 20% households all over India got access to tapwater connections.

I'm sad to share that in Kerala, the number is only 4.5%. The reason for this slow progress is the poor attitude of the state govt! I want to tell the state govt in Kerala - Please take all credit, but don't make people suffer!

Millions of devotees come here after observing a streak for 41 days vratam. That discipline and devotion makes this land even holier. I bow down to Swami Ayyappa as well as appreciate the devotees, PM Modi also said.

He further added that the LDF first tried to distort the image of Kerala and tried to show Kerala culture as backward. Then they tried to destabilize sacred places by using agents to carry out mischief.

The devotees of Swami Ayyappa who should've been welcomed with flowers, were welcomed with lathis! I want to state clearly - the innocent devotees of Swami Ayyappa are not criminals.

The Left's lies will not go on anymore. An imported and internationally rejected ideology will no longer be allowed to trample over the culture of our land.

This is why Babasaheb Ambedkar questioned - Can Communism and free democracy ever co-exist? He said Communism is like a forest fire that will burn and consume everything. BJP karyakartas will stand in the way of efforts to trample the culture of our society.