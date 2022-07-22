PM Modi hosts farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind here with members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries attending it.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu also attended the farewell dinner for Kovind whose term ends Monday.

The dinner had good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders.

Some more glimpses from the dinner in the honour of President Kovind. pic.twitter.com/8yjDckBuqr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

A source said this dinner was "unique" as it did not not have the usual Delhi-centric crowd and emphasis was to make it more representative.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and members of the prime minister's Cabinet were present at the event. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended it.

Hosted a dinner in honour of President Kovind Ji. Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, Venkaiah Ji, other esteemed dignitaries including Ministers were present. We were also glad to welcome several grassroots level achievers, Padma awardees, tribal community leaders and others at the dinner. pic.twitter.com/Do9j2hneYK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

Murmu was elected to be the next President of India on Friday after she comprehensively defeated the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

She will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.

Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 23:26 [IST]