    PM Modi hosts farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind here with members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries attending it.

    PM Modi hosts dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind
    President Ram Nath Kovind, First lady Savita Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the farewell dinner

    President-elect Droupadi Murmu also attended the farewell dinner for Kovind whose term ends Monday.

    The dinner had good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders.

    A source said this dinner was "unique" as it did not not have the usual Delhi-centric crowd and emphasis was to make it more representative.

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and members of the prime minister's Cabinet were present at the event. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended it.

    Murmu was elected to be the next President of India on Friday after she comprehensively defeated the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.
    She will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 23:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2022
