Outgoing Prez Kovind hosts dinner for President-elect Murmu, PM, ministers

    New Delhi, July 24: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hosted dinner for President-elect Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Photo credit: President of India Twitter account

    "President Shri Ram Nath Kovind hosted dinner for President-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office tweeted.

    Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017 for a five-year term.

    Murmu will be sworn in as the next President on Monday.

    The swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu, the 15th President of India, will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament House. The President will then deliver an address.

    Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

    On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 22:58 [IST]
