Former president Ram Nath Kovind moves to post-retirement home at 12 Janpath

New Delhi, July 25: Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Monday moved to his new residence at Janpath road, the bungalow once occupied by former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Kovind was driven down to his new home from Rashtrapati Bhavan after Droupadi Murmu took over as the President of India.

As part of the convention, Murmu, the new President, was also present.

Paswan had lived in 12 Janpath for three decades before his death in 2020. Following an eviction notice, his son Chirag Paswan had vacated the house in April.

The bungalow was readied for Kovind as his post-retirement home.

"As part of convention, honoured to receive former President respected Ram Nath Kovind ji at his new residence, 12 Janpath, New Delhi accompanied by Rastrapati hon'ble Droupadi Murmu ji," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

He also shared pictures in which BJP president J P Nadda, along with Union ministers Hardeep Puri and V K Singh too were seen receiving Kovind at 12 Janpath.

Paswan, one of the country's most prominent Dalit leaders, died at the age of 74 in October 2020. He had been a minister in central governments headed by parties of contrasting ideologies, ranging from the Janata Dal to the Congress and the BJP, since 1989.

Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 16:07 [IST]