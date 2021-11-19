For Quick Alerts
PM Modi hands over light combat helicopter to IAF
India
Lucknow, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday formally handed over indigenously developed light combat helicopter (LCH) to the Indian Air Force in Jhansi.
The LCH has been designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 metres with considerable load of weapons and fuel.
The drones, which will be handed over to the Army, have been designed and developed by Indian start-up companies.
Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 19:01 [IST]