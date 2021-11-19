YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi hands over light combat helicopter to IAF

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday formally handed over indigenously developed light combat helicopter (LCH) to the Indian Air Force in Jhansi.

    Image credit: @DDNewslive
    Image credit: @DDNewslive

    The LCH has been designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 metres with considerable load of weapons and fuel.

    The drones, which will be handed over to the Army, have been designed and developed by Indian start-up companies.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 19:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X