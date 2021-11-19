PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws: Here are the reactions from opposition parties

PM Modi: We have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws

PM Modi hands over light combat helicopter to IAF

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday formally handed over indigenously developed light combat helicopter (LCH) to the Indian Air Force in Jhansi.

The LCH has been designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 metres with considerable load of weapons and fuel.

The drones, which will be handed over to the Army, have been designed and developed by Indian start-up companies.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 19:01 [IST]