YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Narendra Modi hands over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of central housing scheme in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Oct 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ''Azadi@75 -New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape'' conference-cum-expo on Tuesday and digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries.

    PM Modi hands over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of central housing scheme in UP
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    After arriving at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Modi, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Governor Anandiben Patel, walked through the three exhibitions being set up in the expo.

    He also inquired about the Ayodhya development masterplan.

    Modi digitally handed over keys of PMAY-U houses to the beneficiaries and interacted with them.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi housing

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 13:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X