PM Modi condoles demise of Veteran telugu actor Krishnam Raju

New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Veteran telugu cinematic personality UV Krishnam Raju. Popularly known as Rebel Star Krishnam Raju has passed away at the age of 83, battling multiple health issues.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Telangana CM KC Rao has also condoled the demise of Krishnam Raju who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Born on 20 January 1940, Krishnam Raju was the first actor who worked as a Union Minister under the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He made his film debut with the 1966 film Chilaka Gorinka. He was also a professional agriculturalist who owned quite a lot of farming land in West Godavari.

He joined politics through Congress, but he won his first election on BJP ticket from Kakinada. He also served as a Minister of State of External Affairs in the Vajpayee government.

Later, he joined Chiranjeevi's PRP but lost the elections and quit politics.

In his five-decade association with Tollywood, Krishnam Raju won 5 Filmfare and 3 Nandhi Awards.

Story first published: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 11:42 [IST]