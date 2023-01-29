YouTube
    PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers ahead of Budget

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 29: Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers here.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    The Union Budget, which will be presented in Parliament on February 1, will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections.

    The meeting, the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 am and is expected to conclude in the evening.

    Sources said working of several ministries and policy initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government will be reviewed and discussed.

    X