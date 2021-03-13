For Quick Alerts
PM Modi speaks to Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, discusses issue of cooperation
India
New Delhi, Mar 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday. The leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both countries in bilateral and multilateral forums.
Both the leaders agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges. The prime minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy.