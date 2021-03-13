Right time for Ayurveda, traditional medicine to become more popular globally: PM Modi

Quad going to be vital arena for cooperation in Indo-Pacific: Joe Biden

PM gifted copy of Gandhi's speech about need to make India 'Atmanirbhar': Sabarmati Ashram trust

Quad has come of age; its agenda makes it a force for global good: PM Modi on Quad Summit

PM Modi is working, Didi is trying to take credit for central schemes: Smriti Irani

It's great to see you: US President Biden to PM Modi at Quad summit

PM Modi speaks to Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, discusses issue of cooperation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday. The leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both countries in bilateral and multilateral forums.

Both the leaders agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges. The prime minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy.