PM Modi, Bennett discuss global, regional issues

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett, whose visit to India was postponed after he contracted Covid-19, to enquire about his health and also discussed recent global events.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Bennett for early recovery after his COVID-19 diagnosis. He also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Israel.

"Was happy to speak with PM @naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions," he said.

Replying to him, the Israeli prime minister said, "It was great speaking to you my friend, @NarendraModi. I look forward to seeing you soon!"

The leaders had a detailed discussion on recent geo-political developments, including the situation in Ukraine. They also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives.

Prime Minister conveyed his eagerness to welcome H.E. Bennett in India at an early date.

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 20:17 [IST]