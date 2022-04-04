YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi, Bennett discuss global, regional issues

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett, whose visit to India was postponed after he contracted Covid-19, to enquire about his health and also discussed recent global events.

    Representational Image

    Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Bennett for early recovery after his COVID-19 diagnosis. He also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Israel.

    "Was happy to speak with PM @naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions," he said.

    Replying to him, the Israeli prime minister said, "It was great speaking to you my friend, @NarendraModi. I look forward to seeing you soon!"

    The leaders had a detailed discussion on recent geo-political developments, including the situation in Ukraine. They also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives.

    Prime Minister conveyed his eagerness to welcome H.E. Bennett in India at an early date.

    More ISRAEL News  

    Read more about:

    israel india

    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 20:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X