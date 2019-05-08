PM counters Rahul Gandhi's ‘love dictionary’ with list of abuse

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday countered Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his party with a list of abuses hurled at him, before and after becoming the prime minister.

"The way the naamadar (dynast) is holding up 'love dictionary', nobody is questioning it. They (the Congress) has shredded their dignity by abusing me," PM Modi said.

"A leader of Congress called me 'gandi naali ka keeda' (an insect), one leader called me a mad dog, another one called me Bhasmasura. One more Congress leader - former external affairs minister - called me a monkey while another minister compared me with Dawood Ibrahim. I have been called a 'virus', 'Hitler', 'irresponsible and ill-mannered son', 'rabies infected dog', 'a mouse' etc.

Congress has called also related me to 'Ravana', 'snake', 'scorpion', 'venom infecting person' etc," Modi alleged while addressing the crowd.

"What is this dictionary of love? What are the words contained in it? How can he shower love on Modi?" the Prime Minister said today. The PM's remark -- that Rajiv Gandhi had "ended his life as bhrashtachari (corrupt) number one" -- had been vehemently criticised by the leaders of the opposition.

Days later, Rahul Gandhi posted his comment, reinforcing it at a rally on Monday. "Narendra Modi insulted a martyr (Rajiv Gandhi), no matter how much hatred he has for my family, I only have love for him."