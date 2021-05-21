YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM chokes up as he speaks of those who died due to COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck an emotional note when he spoke about those who died during the second wave of COVID-19.

    PM chokes up as he speaks of those who died due to COVID-19

    The PM said that vaccinations should be a collective responsibility and also warned against the Black Fungus which is a rare and potentially condition that has been seen in recovering COVID-19 patients.

    This virus has snatched many from us. I pray my tributes to those who lost their loved ones because of COVID-19, the PM said while choking up. The PM also praised the role of the health workers while fighting COVID-19.

    The PM also lauded the efforts of the armed forces in their role in fighting the pandemic. He said that the armed forces had played a major role in enhancing the supply of oxygen through out the country.

    More BLACK FUNGUS News  

    Read more about:

    black fungus narendra modi coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X