PM chokes up as he speaks of those who died due to COVID-19

New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck an emotional note when he spoke about those who died during the second wave of COVID-19.

The PM said that vaccinations should be a collective responsibility and also warned against the Black Fungus which is a rare and potentially condition that has been seen in recovering COVID-19 patients.

PM @narendramodi gets emotional during his interaction with doctors, paramedical staff & frontline workers at #Varanasi, says "I want to pay my respects to all those we lost due to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/CcnBRQFLYy — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 21, 2021

This virus has snatched many from us. I pray my tributes to those who lost their loved ones because of COVID-19, the PM said while choking up. The PM also praised the role of the health workers while fighting COVID-19.

The PM also lauded the efforts of the armed forces in their role in fighting the pandemic. He said that the armed forces had played a major role in enhancing the supply of oxygen through out the country.