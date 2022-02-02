While asking US to stay away, China says will closely work with India on border row

PLA beat up, gave electric shocks to Indian teenager Miram Taron: BJP MP

New Delhi, Feb 02: A 17-year-old native of Arunachal Pradesh who went missing on the border between India and China, was subjected to electric shocks by the neighbouring country's Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA), claimed Tapir Gao, a parliamentarian from the northeastern state.

"I've received news that Miram Taron was beaten up and given electric shocks by the PLA. This is a serious matter. I urge the government to raise the issues with the authorities concerned," news agency ANI quoted Gao, a Lok Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as saying.

"Three labourers were abducted by an underground outfit from Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. One of them was released, but two are still in their captivity. I request Govt of India to ensure that such incidents don't recur during the ceasefire period," he said.

Miram Taron, aged 19 years of Jido Village in Upper Sing District, was found missing on 18 January 2022 at Shiyung La in Bishing Area.

Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody. Since the individual was missing from. area close to LAC, Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on 19 January 2022, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody.

Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on 20 January 2022, Chinese Side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 12:48 [IST]