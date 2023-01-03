Phuket-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi after technical snag

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 03: An IndiGo plane enroute to Phuket suffered a hydraulic system problem and returned to Delhi airport on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The A320 neo plane, which left for Phuket in Thailand at around 6.25 am, returned to the airport here at about 7.20 am due to hydraulic failure, airport sources said. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, as reported by PTI.

A senior DGCA official said the A320 neo aircraft VT-ILM operating flight 6E-1763 was involved in air turnback due to loss of hydraulic green system.

Jet Airways CEO backs IndiGo air hostess seen indulging in war of words with flyer

In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E1763 operating from Delhi to Phuket experienced a technical issue after take off from Delhi. ''The aircraft returned back to Delhi for necessary maintenance. An alternate aircraft is being provided to the passengers for the flight to Phuket,'' it said.

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

The DGCA official said that during the flight, the hydraulic green reservoir low level, system low pressure and pump low pressure warning got triggered.

Earlier in November, due to the failure of the yellow hydraulic system, an Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXV operating AI-951 (Hyderabad-Dubai) carrying 143 people was diverted to Mumbai on Saturday. The aircraft safely landed and is being hauled to the bay, news agency ANI reported. Planes being diverted owing to technical issues is not a new occurrence. An IndiGo flight from Kannur to Doha was diverted to the airport earlier this month due to a technical fault. Flight 6E-1715 was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution, according to the airline, as per a report by the news agency PTI.

Reach 3.5 hours early, carry 1 cabin luggage: After IndiGo, Air India's travel advisory at Delhi airport

On July 22, a Boeing 787 operated by AIR India with approximately 260 persons on board experienced cabin depressurisation while travelling from Dubai to Kochi. The aircraft was travelling at 37,000 feet when the problem occurred, resulting in oxygen masks being deployed and some passengers getting nosebleeds, according to The Indian Express, citing official sources.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 11:13 [IST]