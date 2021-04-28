Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine registration for all above 18 begins today; How to register

Lockdown likely in districts with 15 per cent positivity rate

New Delhi, Apr 28: Amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, all citizens above the age of 18 years can register themselves for getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus starting Wednesday (April 28) as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the immunisation drive on May 1.

Even as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be rolled out nationwide, some states may not start inoculating all adults on Saturday amid reports of a shortage of vaccine doses.

According to reports, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Rajasthan previously said that they may not open up the vaccination programme from May 1, but several others, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal and Tamil Nadu said they were expecting more doses in order to cater to additional recipients.

However, registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on April 28. Appointments at State governent centers and private centers depending on how many vaccination centers ready on May 1.

Meanwhile, the Centre has allowed COVID-19 vaccines manufacturers to provide 50 per cent of their supply in open-market to states and private hospitals. While the Serum Institute of India has priced Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for states and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals, Bharat Biotech has decided to sell its Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose to states and Rs 1,200 per dose to private hospitals.

Here is how you can register for Phase 3 vaccination

a. Open https://www.cowin.gov.in/home on web browser.

b. Click on "Register/Sign in"

c. Enter your mobile number and click on 'Get OTP' button

d. Once the OPT is generated, enter it and click 'Verify'

e. Enter details about name, age, gender as on accepted photo ID proof

f. Click on 'Register'

g. After registering, click on the 'Schedule' option next to the name of the person

h. Enter your pin code, or select from the list of states and then the districts, following which the vaccination centres will show up

i. Select the vaccination centre, date and time and click 'Confirm'

j. One can also reschedule appointments and as many as four people can register for vaccination using a single mobile number.

How to register via Aarogya Setu app:

a. Click on the CoWIN tab on the home screen of the Aarogya Setu app.

b. Click on Vaccination Registration

c. Enter phone number to receive the OTP

d. Aarogya Setu will lead to Registration of Vaccination page

e. Enter details like the Photo ID card type and number along with the name of the beneficiary

f. Enter the pin code to get the list of the vaccination centres and click on the desired vaccination centre

g. Enter date to check availability

h. Select a time slot

i. Confirm appointment