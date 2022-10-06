YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PFI ban: Centre appoints Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma as presiding officer of UAPA Tribunal

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 06: The Central government has appointed Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma as the presiding officer of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal in the matter of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates.

    Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma is from Delhi High Court. He will be the presiding officer of the Tribunal against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts.

    PFI ban: Centre appoints Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma as presiding officer of UAPA Tribunal
    Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma

    "Centre appoints Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of Delhi High Court as the Presiding Officer of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal in the matter of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts," ANI reported on Thursday.

    The unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal is constituted by the Central government to confirm a ban on political organisations based on allegations and evidence.

    PFI banned: It is now time to clean up the rot from within, especially in KeralaPFI banned: It is now time to clean up the rot from within, especially in Kerala

    To recall that the Central government banned the PFI and eight of its affiliates in India for five years.

    The decision to ban the PFI and its associates was taken after back-to-back two multi-agency raids, involving NIA, ED and state police, in several states in which around a hundred PFI leaders were arrested.

    Comments

    More PFI News  

    Read more about:

    pfi uapa

    Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X