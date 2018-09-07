Petrol prices hit new high, Rs 87.39 per litre in Mumbai: Check today’s rate

New Delhi, Sep 7: Petrol prices soared to fresh record high on Friday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today. Petrol prices were on the rise for 10 consecutive days until Wednesday, when they remained unchanged.
Check today’s rate:
Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.79.99 per litre & Rs.72.07 per litre, respectively.
Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs.87.39 per litre & Rs.76.51 per litre, respectively.
No mood to cut down excise duty
The government has also made it clear that it is in no mood to cut down excise duty as of now, despite the fact that various taxes and levies contribute almost half of the market price of petrol and diesel in India.
'Increase in prices of petrol and diesel as temporary', says Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has termed this increase in prices of petrol and diesel as temporary caused by an external factor. "There is no straight line movement of global crude oil prices. They go up, they come down," Jaitley said.