  • search

Petrol prices hit new high, Rs 87.39 per litre in Mumbai: Check today’s rate

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 7: Petrol prices soared to fresh record high on Friday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today. Petrol prices were on the rise for 10 consecutive days until Wednesday, when they remained unchanged.

    Check today’s rate:

    Check today’s rate:

    Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.79.99 per litre & Rs.72.07 per litre, respectively.

    Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs.87.39 per litre & Rs.76.51 per litre, respectively.

    No mood to cut down excise duty

    No mood to cut down excise duty

    The government has also made it clear that it is in no mood to cut down excise duty as of now, despite the fact that various taxes and levies contribute almost half of the market price of petrol and diesel in India.

    'Increase in prices of petrol and diesel as temporary', says Arun Jaitley

    'Increase in prices of petrol and diesel as temporary', says Arun Jaitley

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has termed this increase in prices of petrol and diesel as temporary caused by an external factor. "There is no straight line movement of global crude oil prices. They go up, they come down," Jaitley said.

    Read more about:

    petrol diesel price fuel price

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 8:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue