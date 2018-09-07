Petrol prices hit new high, Rs 87.39 per litre in Mumbai: Check today’s rate

Check today’s rate:

Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.79.99 per litre & Rs.72.07 per litre, respectively.

Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs.87.39 per litre & Rs.76.51 per litre, respectively.

No mood to cut down excise duty

The government has also made it clear that it is in no mood to cut down excise duty as of now, despite the fact that various taxes and levies contribute almost half of the market price of petrol and diesel in India.

'Increase in prices of petrol and diesel as temporary', says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has termed this increase in prices of petrol and diesel as temporary caused by an external factor. "There is no straight line movement of global crude oil prices. They go up, they come down," Jaitley said.