YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Petrol diesel prices: Fuel prices hiked by another 80 paise today: Check new rates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Petrol and diesel prices were on Sunday again hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in less then two weeks to Rs 8 per litre.

    Petrol diesel prices hiked by 80 paise rates up by Rs 8 in less than two weeks

    Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

    Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

    This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

    In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8 per litre.

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices fuel price hike fuel prices

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X