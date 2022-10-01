YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    People already getting 5Gs of ‘'garibi', 'ghotala', 'ghapla', 'ghalmel', 'gorakhdhanda’ under BJP: Akhilesh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Oct 01: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephony services, saying people were already experiencing 5G’s of 'garibi (poverty), 'ghotala' (scam), 'ghapla' (swindle), 'ghalmel' (adulteration) and 'gorakhdhanda' (unethical practices)’ under the saffron party rule.

    People already getting 5Gs of ‘garibi, ghotala, ghapla, ghalmel, gorakhdhanda’ under BJP: Akhilesh
    Akhilesh Yadav (Photo credit: PTI)

    PM Modi on Saturday launched the 5G services that promise to provide ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, saying it marks the beginning of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities. In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "People are already getting 5G under the BJP rule: G = 'garibi' (poverty), G = 'ghotala' (scam), G = 'ghapla' (swindle), G = 'ghalmel' (adulteration) and G = 'gorakhdhanda' (unethical practices)."

    The Prime Minister launched 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. Modi said his government's vision for 'Digital India' was founded on four pillars -- the cost of devices, digital connectivity, data cost and digital-first approach.

    Comments

    More AKHILESH YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X