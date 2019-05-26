  • search
    Patnaik set for record fifth term as Odisha CM, swearing-in-ceremony on May 29

    Bhubaneswar, May 26: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik will be sworn-in as Odisha Chief Minister on May 29 for a fifth consecutive term after landslide victory in the state Assembly elections.

    The oath-taking ceremony will be a low key affair as the State is still recovering from the devastation caused by Cyclone Fani, which hit Odisha on May 3.

    The BJD swept the Assembly polls by winning 112 seats with a vote share of 44.7%, while the BJP increased its share to 32.5% (18% in 2014) and the Congress had 16.1% (25.7%).

    After massive win, Y S Jagan meets Modi, invites him for swearing-in ceremony

    As many as seven women were elected to the Lok Sabha from Odisha, five representing the BJD and two from the BJP.

    The prominent winners in the Lok Sabha polls include Union Minister Jual Oram from Sundargarh, Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD from Cuttack and the BJD's Pinaki Mishra from Puri.

    BJD headed by him has won a decisive victory in the assembly polls bagging 112 of the 146 assembly seats, polls for which were held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
