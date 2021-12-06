'Vehicle was signalled to stop but it tried to flee': Amit Shah explains how the Nagaland firing unfolded

Parliament roundup: On day 6, Amit Shah's statement on civilian killing in Nagaland & more

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 6: On the sixth day of the ongoing Winter Session in Parliament, the opposition parties continued to create ruckus seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs in Rajya Sabha, while in Lok Sabha the leaders condemned the killing of civilians in an anti-insurgency operation by security forces in Nagaland and demanded an impartial probe into the incident.

Members also called for repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) enforced in Nagaland that allows security personnel to use force and even open fire after due warning in case of breach of law and order. Here is the round-up of the day six:

Amit Shah Makes a Statement on Nagaland Tragedy

Home Minister Amit Shah, in Lok Sabha on the Nagaland firing incident, said that the case was of the mistaken identity as Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district and on suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon.

Shah said, "Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle reached there, it was signalled to stop but it tried to flee. On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon." "6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army. After receiving news of this, local villagers surrounded the Army unit, set 2 vehicles on fire and attacked them," added Shah

He added that as a result, one jawan of the security forces died. Many other jawans were injured. "Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of 7 more civilians, some others injured. Local administration-Police tried to bring the situation to normalcy," he said while giving the details of the incident.

"The current situation is tense but under control. On 5th Dec, Nagaland DGP and Commissioner visited the site. FIR has been registered and keeping seriousness in mind, probe has been handed over to State Crime Police Station. The SIT has been constituted and has been directed to complete the probe within a month," the Home Minister said.

Bill to correct drafting error in NDPS Act introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill was introduced in Lok Sabha to correct a drafting error in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act that rendered a key provision dealing with punishment of those financing illicit trafficking inoperable.

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad introduced the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace an ordinance that was promulgated on September 30 this year.

Tharoor not to host Sansad TV show until suspension of 12 RS MPs revoked

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he is suspending hosting a talk show on Sansad TV in solidarity with the 12 Rajya Sabha members suspended from the House, and would not resume his anchoring until their suspension is revoked and a "semblance of bipartisanship restored to the conduct of Parliament".

Tharoor's decision to stop hosting the talk show "To The Point" on Sansad TV comes a day after Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is among the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, said she has stepped down as the anchor of the Sansad TV's show "Meri Kahaani".

LS Members express anguish over Nagaland firing incident, demand probe

Stressing that emotional integration of people living in border areas is extremely important for the unity and integrity of the country, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari demanded that there should be an impartial judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the unfortunate incident. He also urged the government not to invoke the immunity under the AFSPA against those who are found guilty.

Tokheho Yepthomi, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) member in the Lok Sabha, said, "There should be an inquiry into the incident. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh for those slain. But, since the civilians were killed by central security forces, the compensation should be paid by the Centre".

"The AFSPA has not given powers to security forces to indiscriminately kill people," Yepthomi said referring to the killing of 14 civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland on December 4.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 16:33 [IST]