Paranoia of missing flight: This viral pic tells 'Ghar Ghar ki Kahani' and is much relatable

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Sep 5: A man shared the picture of his parents being ready with packed bags hours before flight and Twitterati just can't stop laughing. It all started when a Twitter user, Vishnu, tweeted a picture of his parents who look ready and dressed to go at 10:33 in the morning for a 3 pm flight.

    The tweet has since gotten more than 37 thousand likes and more than 12 thousand comments! Those are insane numbers in social media lingo, insane!

    As soon as the tweet was posted on the social media, the tweet was immediately liked and retweeted by thousands of people.

    Here's how Twitterati reacted:

