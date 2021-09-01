Panic in Afghansitan as scores queue up outside banks, ATMs

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 01: It has been a day since the US completely withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. With the country completely under the control of the Taliban, there is a great sense of insecurity, panic and fear among the Afghan people.

Long queues were witnessed at Kabul outside banks and ATMs to withdraw money. The people wanted to ensure that they do not fall short of money should the entire financial system break down.

Panic has gripped the people, the women in particular. Women refuse to step out fearing the Taliban, reports said. A lady quoted by India Today TV said that she did not have a problem with wearing the hijab. However she wanted an assurance that she should be allowed to work and the girls should be permitted to study.

Meanwhile the Taliban struck a celebratory note and there were victory celebrations with gun shots being fired. At the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Taliban leaders, Zabihullah Mujahid and Anas Haqqani met with the Badri 313 Battalion fighters.

Meanwhile many have complained that the Taliban are conducting door-to-door searches looking for people who helped the Americans and the allied forces. Reports say that they are pinning letter to the doors asking people to attend a Taliban convened court where their punishments would be announced.

Daily Mail reported that the letters warn that failure to attend the court would result in death penalty.

One of them whose construction company helped the UK Military build roads in Helmand said he is hiding because he does not want to die. He told the Daily Mail that the letter which was pinned to the door was stamped by the Taliban.

Another person said he was branded as a spy of the infidel. These persons said that they had tried to get out of Kabul but could not do so due to the rush.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 11:47 [IST]